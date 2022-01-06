Ellomay Capital Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:ELLO) Short Interest Down 50.0% in December

Ellomay Capital Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:ELLO) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decrease of 50.0% from the November 30th total of 200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Shares of Ellomay Capital stock remained flat at $$29.50 during trading on Thursday. The stock had a trading volume of 58 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,575. The stock has a market capitalization of $373.23 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -39.86 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.53. Ellomay Capital has a 52-week low of $23.25 and a 52-week high of $36.20.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Ellomay Capital stock. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. boosted its position in Ellomay Capital Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:ELLO) by 19.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 332,915 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 55,000 shares during the period. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. owned approximately 2.63% of Ellomay Capital worth $8,776,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 17.10% of the company’s stock.

Ellomay Capital Ltd. engages in investment in photovoltaic stations and private power stations. It operates through the following segments: Photovoltaic Power Plants, Dorad Energy Ltd., Anaerobic Digestion Plants, and Pumped Storage Hydro Power Plant. The Photovoltaic Power Plants segment deals with the installations that convert sunlight into electrical energy.

