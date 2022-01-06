ElringKlinger (ETR:ZIL2) Given a €16.00 Price Target at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €16.00 ($18.18) price target on ElringKlinger (ETR:ZIL2) in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on ZIL2. Kepler Capital Markets set a €6.50 ($7.39) target price on shares of ElringKlinger in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Warburg Research set a €13.00 ($14.77) price objective on shares of ElringKlinger in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €10.00 ($11.36) price objective on shares of ElringKlinger in a research report on Friday, October 1st. Finally, Hauck and Aufhaeuser set a €28.00 ($31.82) price objective on shares of ElringKlinger in a research report on Friday, September 17th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of €14.10 ($16.02).

ZIL2 opened at €13.70 ($15.57) on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of €11.57 and a 200-day moving average of €12.78. The company has a market capitalization of $868.03 million and a P/E ratio of 16.87. ElringKlinger has a 1-year low of €10.08 ($11.45) and a 1-year high of €18.18 ($20.66). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 51.68, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 1.46.

ElringKlinger AG develops, manufactures, and distributes technical and chemical products for the automotive sector and the general manufacturing industry in Germany and internationally. It operates through four segments: Original Equipment, Aftermarket, Engineered Plastics, and Other. The Original Equipment segment is involved in the development, manufacture, and sale of products and assemblies, such as metal sealing systems and drive train components; thermoplastics for drivetrains, body, and underbody applications; hybrid technologies; thermal, acoustic, and aerodynamic shielding systems; cylinder-head and specialty gaskets; battery and fuel cell components and systems; electric drive units; and exhaust gas purification.

