EMS-CHEMIE (OTCMKTS:EMSHF) Stock Price Up 11.6%

EMS-CHEMIE HOLDING AG (OTCMKTS:EMSHF)’s stock price rose 11.6% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $1,055.89 and last traded at $1,055.89. Approximately 400 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 129% from the average daily volume of 175 shares. The stock had previously closed at $946.00.

EMSHF has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on shares of EMS-CHEMIE in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $1,100.00 price target on the stock. Baader Bank upgraded shares of EMS-CHEMIE from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $987.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, EMS-CHEMIE has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $1,043.50.

The business has a 50 day moving average of $1,011.15 and a 200-day moving average of $1,014.17.

EMS-CHEMIE HOLDING AG engages in the high performance polymers and specialty chemicals businesses worldwide. The company's High Performance Polymers segment is involved in the manufacture and supply of high performance polyamides and polyamide materials; and supply of adhesives, sealants, and coatings, including application engineering systems.

