Endo International (NASDAQ:ENDP) Lowered to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Endo International (NASDAQ:ENDP) (TSE:ENL) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $4.00 price target on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Endo's performance has improved on increased revenues from its Sterile Injectables, Generic Pharmaceuticals and Branded Pharmaceuticals segments. The increase in guidance is encouraging. The company’s efforts to revive its business are promising. The FDA approval of collagenase clostridium histolyticum-aaes for the treatment of moderate to severe cellulite in the buttocks of adult women under the brand name, Qwo is a significant boost for the company and the initial uptake seems optimistic. Sterile Injectables and Generic Pharmaceuticals segment are performing well on new product launches. However, a slowdown in elective procedures, patient flow and workforce disruptions in physician offices, mainly due to the Delta variant, somewhat affected Xiaflex’s sales. Shares have outperformed the industry in the past year.”

Separately, Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Endo International from $7.00 to $5.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $6.57.

Shares of ENDP stock opened at $3.59 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.08 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.22. Endo International has a 52 week low of $1.94 and a 52 week high of $10.89. The company has a market cap of $838.88 million, a PE ratio of 12.82 and a beta of 1.09.

Endo International (NASDAQ:ENDP) (TSE:ENL) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.34. Endo International had a net margin of 2.30% and a negative return on equity of 108.42%. The business had revenue of $772.03 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $667.94 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.52 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Endo International will post 2.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ENDP. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new position in Endo International during the 3rd quarter worth $51,000. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Endo International by 130.0% during the 3rd quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 24,177 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after acquiring an additional 13,663 shares in the last quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. acquired a new position in Endo International during the 3rd quarter worth $89,000. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC acquired a new position in Endo International during the 2nd quarter worth $227,000. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB grew its holdings in Endo International by 68.0% during the 2nd quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 60,015 shares of the company’s stock worth $281,000 after acquiring an additional 24,300 shares in the last quarter. 79.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Endo International Company Profile

Endo International Plc operates as a pharmaceutical company. It focuses on developing, manufacturing, and distributing of branded and generic pharmaceutical products. The firm operates through the following segments: Branded Pharmaceuticals, Sterile Injectables, Generic Pharmaceuticals and International Pharmaceuticals.

