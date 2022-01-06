Eni S.p.A. (NYSE:E) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Eni S.p.A. (NYSE:E) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the nineteen ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and twelve have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $46.00.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on E shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of ENI in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of ENI from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $28.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of ENI from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of ENI from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of ENI in a report on Monday, November 29th.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its holdings in shares of ENI by 6.8% in the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 1,183,359 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $28,862,000 after acquiring an additional 75,677 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in ENI by 10.6% in the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,070,156 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $28,627,000 after buying an additional 102,386 shares during the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. grew its position in ENI by 5.9% in the 2nd quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 746,743 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $18,213,000 after buying an additional 41,862 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in ENI by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 584,608 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $15,638,000 after buying an additional 6,583 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates grew its position in ENI by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 361,003 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $9,657,000 after buying an additional 17,099 shares during the last quarter. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE E traded up $0.11 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $28.62. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10,684 shares, compared to its average volume of 337,729. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $27.97 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $26.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 1.10. ENI has a 1 year low of $19.76 and a 1 year high of $29.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $51.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.03.

ENI (NYSE:E) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 29th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.21. ENI had a net margin of 2.53% and a return on equity of 6.85%. The company had revenue of $22.70 billion during the quarter. Analysts anticipate that ENI will post 3.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About ENI

Eni SpA engages in the exploration, production, refining, and sale of oil, gas, electricity, and chemicals. It operates through the following segments: Exploration and Production, Global Gas and LNG Portfolio, Refining & Marketing and Chemicals, Eni gas e luce, Power & Renewables, and Corporate and Other Activities.

