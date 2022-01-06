EnLink Midstream, LLC (NYSE:ENLC) Shares Sold by CM Management LLC

CM Management LLC lessened its position in EnLink Midstream, LLC (NYSE:ENLC) by 33.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 200,000 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 100,000 shares during the period. CM Management LLC’s holdings in EnLink Midstream were worth $1,364,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in ENLC. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in EnLink Midstream by 16.7% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 23,028 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $156,000 after acquiring an additional 3,300 shares during the last quarter. Cincinnati Insurance Co. bought a new stake in shares of EnLink Midstream in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $710,000. Lincoln National Corp acquired a new position in EnLink Midstream during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $98,000. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. boosted its position in EnLink Midstream by 1,550.8% during the 3rd quarter. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. now owns 6,022,564 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $41,074,000 after acquiring an additional 5,657,735 shares during the period. Finally, U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in EnLink Midstream during the 3rd quarter worth $962,000. 37.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE ENLC traded up $0.15 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $7.24. 3,412 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,167,033. EnLink Midstream, LLC has a 12-month low of $3.65 and a 12-month high of $8.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.89. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $6.99 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.53. The firm has a market cap of $3.53 billion, a P/E ratio of -19.05 and a beta of 3.28.

EnLink Midstream (NYSE:ENLC) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The pipeline company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.04. EnLink Midstream had a negative net margin of 3.34% and a negative return on equity of 0.53%. The firm had revenue of $1.79 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.50 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.03 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that EnLink Midstream, LLC will post -0.01 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 1st were issued a $0.0938 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 29th. This represents a $0.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.18%. EnLink Midstream’s dividend payout ratio is presently -100.00%.

Several analysts recently commented on ENLC shares. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of EnLink Midstream from $7.50 to $9.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of EnLink Midstream from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of EnLink Midstream from $6.00 to $8.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of EnLink Midstream from $5.00 to $7.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of EnLink Midstream from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $6.36.

About EnLink Midstream

EnLink Midstream LLC engages in transmission, processing and marketing of natural gas and crude oil. It operates through the following segments: Permian, North Texas, Oklahoma, Louisiana, and Corporate. The Permian segment includes natural gas gathering, processing, and transmission activities and crude oil operations in the Midland and Delaware Basins in West Texas and Eastern New Mexico and crude operations in South Texas.

