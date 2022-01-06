Envela (NYSEAMERICAN:ELA) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Hold

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Envela (NYSEAMERICAN:ELA) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, "DGSE Companies, Inc. wholesales and retails jewelry, diamonds, fine watches and precious metal bullion products to domestic and international customers via traditional and Internet channels. A wholly-owned subsidiary, Silverman Consultants, Inc., is one of the oldest and largest jewelry liquidation firms in the United States.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN ELA opened at $4.08 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $109.85 million, a PE ratio of 12.36 and a beta of 0.21. Envela has a 1 year low of $3.60 and a 1 year high of $7.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 5.24 and a quick ratio of 2.95.

Envela (NYSEAMERICAN:ELA) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $37.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $36.72 million. Envela had a net margin of 7.10% and a return on equity of 42.60%. As a group, research analysts predict that Envela will post 0.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Navellier & Associates Inc. grew its stake in shares of Envela by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc. now owns 71,799 shares of the company’s stock worth $299,000 after buying an additional 3,357 shares in the last quarter. Diametric Capital LP grew its stake in shares of Envela by 13.5% in the 2nd quarter. Diametric Capital LP now owns 80,713 shares of the company’s stock worth $387,000 after buying an additional 9,596 shares in the last quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc grew its stake in shares of Envela by 26.1% in the 2nd quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc now owns 68,442 shares of the company’s stock worth $329,000 after buying an additional 14,149 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Envela by 35,742.9% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 15,054 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after buying an additional 15,012 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of Envela by 1,836.5% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 16,770 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after buying an additional 15,904 shares in the last quarter. 5.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Envela Company Profile

Envela Corp. buys and sells all kinds of jewelries including diamonds, fine watches, rare coins and currency, precious metal bullion products, scrap gold, silver, platinum, palladium, collectibles, and other valuables. The firm operates through the following segments: DGSE and ECHG. It offers its products through retail and wholesale stores, and e-commerce sites.

