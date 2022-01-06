EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,580,000 shares, a growth of 286.5% from the November 30th total of 408,800 shares. Currently, 2.9% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 591,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.7 days.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on EPAM shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of EPAM Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $607.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of EPAM Systems from $689.00 to $824.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, VTB Capital upgraded shares of EPAM Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $750.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, EPAM Systems presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $645.11.

EPAM opened at $587.80 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.31, a current ratio of 3.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $654.28 and a 200-day moving average price of $610.42. EPAM Systems has a twelve month low of $328.90 and a twelve month high of $725.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 81.53, a PEG ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 1.44.

EPAM Systems (NYSE:EPAM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The information technology services provider reported $2.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.22 by $0.20. EPAM Systems had a net margin of 12.59% and a return on equity of 19.79%. The firm had revenue of $988.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $964.12 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.41 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 51.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that EPAM Systems will post 7.35 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, VP Gary C. Abrahams sold 157 shares of EPAM Systems stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $702.92, for a total transaction of $110,358.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Ronald P. Vargo sold 850 shares of EPAM Systems stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $611.03, for a total transaction of $519,375.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 84,261 shares of company stock worth $57,627,705 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 4.80% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EPAM. Fulton Bank N.A. increased its holdings in EPAM Systems by 18.7% during the fourth quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 2,311 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,545,000 after buying an additional 364 shares during the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of EPAM Systems by 54.5% during the third quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 37,415 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $21,345,000 after acquiring an additional 13,191 shares during the last quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. boosted its position in shares of EPAM Systems by 16.2% during the third quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 1,690 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $964,000 after acquiring an additional 235 shares during the last quarter. National Pension Service lifted its position in EPAM Systems by 4.4% during the third quarter. National Pension Service now owns 87,992 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $50,198,000 after purchasing an additional 3,683 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC lifted its position in EPAM Systems by 262.7% during the third quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 3,500 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,996,000 after purchasing an additional 2,535 shares during the last quarter. 91.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About EPAM Systems

EPAM Systems, Inc engages in the provision of software product development and digital platform engineering services. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, Europe, and Russia. The company was founded by Leonid Lozner and Arkadiy Dobkin in 1993 and is headquartered in Newtown, PA.

