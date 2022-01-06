Equitable Group (OTCMKTS:EQGPF) Upgraded to “Buy” by Royal Bank of Canada

Equitable Group (OTCMKTS:EQGPF) was upgraded by equities researchers at Royal Bank of Canada from a “sector perform” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a $88.00 price objective on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 54.47% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research firms also recently issued reports on EQGPF. TD Securities upped their target price on Equitable Group from C$87.00 to C$95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Equitable Group from C$90.00 to C$97.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Equitable Group from C$80.50 to C$88.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. National Bank Financial upped their price target on shares of Equitable Group from C$93.00 to C$98.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Scotiabank upped their price target on shares of Equitable Group from C$90.00 to C$94.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $92.93.

Get Equitable Group alerts:

OTCMKTS EQGPF opened at $56.97 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $69.69 and its 200 day moving average price is $66.17. Equitable Group has a 1 year low of $41.29 and a 1 year high of $65.00.

Equitable Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. Through its subsidiaries, it offers residential lending, commercial lending, and saving solutions. The company was founded on January 1, 2004 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

Recommended Story: What are gap-up stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for Equitable Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Equitable Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.