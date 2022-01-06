Equities Analysts Set Expectations for Guardant Health, Inc.’s FY2024 Earnings (NASDAQ:GH)

Guardant Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:GH) – Research analysts at SVB Leerink issued their FY2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Guardant Health in a research report issued on Tuesday, January 4th. SVB Leerink analyst P. Souda anticipates that the company will earn ($3.36) per share for the year. SVB Leerink has a “Outperform” rating and a $170.00 price target on the stock.

Guardant Health (NASDAQ:GH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($1.06) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.90) by ($0.16). Guardant Health had a negative return on equity of 44.55% and a negative net margin of 118.80%. The firm had revenue of $94.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $92.59 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.78) earnings per share. Guardant Health’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.9% on a year-over-year basis.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. BTIG Research reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $159.00 price objective on shares of Guardant Health in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Guardant Health from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Guardant Health from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Monday, December 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $171.56.

GH stock opened at $88.91 on Wednesday. Guardant Health has a 12 month low of $85.41 and a 12 month high of $181.07. The company has a current ratio of 15.57, a quick ratio of 15.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $101.68 and a 200 day moving average price of $111.67. The stock has a market cap of $9.04 billion, a PE ratio of -21.95 and a beta of 0.46.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Sandy Spring Bank raised its stake in shares of Guardant Health by 3,333.3% during the 2nd quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 206 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Hall Laurie J Trustee acquired a new position in Guardant Health during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in Guardant Health by 996.8% during the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 340 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 309 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its stake in Guardant Health by 74.4% during the 3rd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 347 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FourThought Financial LLC increased its stake in Guardant Health by 1,690.0% during the 3rd quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 358 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 338 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.18% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Helmy Eltoukhy acquired 50,000 shares of Guardant Health stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 19th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $98.12 per share, for a total transaction of $4,906,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Stanley J. Meresman sold 4,934 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.38, for a total transaction of $524,878.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 14,802 shares of company stock valued at $1,507,633 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 5.80% of the company’s stock.

Guardant Health Company Profile

Guardant Health, Inc is a precision oncology company, which engages in treatment of cancer through use of proprietary blood-based tests, vast data sets, and advanced analytics. Its solutions include treatment selection, recurrence detection, and early detection. The company was founded by Helmy Eltoukhy, AmirAli H.

