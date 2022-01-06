Eric M. Dube Sells 4,832 Shares of Travere Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TVTX) Stock

Travere Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TVTX) CEO Eric M. Dube sold 4,832 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.43, for a total value of $147,037.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Shares of NASDAQ TVTX traded up $0.07 on Thursday, reaching $29.36. 357,669 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 390,992. Travere Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $12.75 and a 12 month high of $33.09. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $29.40 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $22.99. The company has a market cap of $1.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.42 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a quick ratio of 5.06, a current ratio of 5.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73.

Travere Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TVTX) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported ($0.59) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.72) by $0.13. Travere Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 113.07% and a negative return on equity of 82.45%. The business had revenue of $68.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $60.93 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.44) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Travere Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of Travere Therapeutics by 1,448.0% during the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,161 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 1,086 shares in the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Travere Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at $36,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Travere Therapeutics by 45.0% during the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,220 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in shares of Travere Therapeutics by 132.7% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,053 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 2,311 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new position in shares of Travere Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at $202,000.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Barclays increased their target price on Travere Therapeutics from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. SVB Leerink upped their price target on shares of Travere Therapeutics from $37.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. cut their price target on shares of Travere Therapeutics from $45.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Travere Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Travere Therapeutics presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $31.43.

Travere Therapeutics Company Profile

Travere Therapeutics, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company. It engages in the identification, development, commercialization, and distribution of therapies to people living with rare diseases. The firm’s products include Chenodal, Cholbam, and Thiola. The company was founded by Martin Shkreli on February 8, 2008 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

