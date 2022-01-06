Esken (LON:ESKN) Trading Down 2.4%

Esken Limited (LON:ESKN)’s share price fell 2.4% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 12.97 ($0.17) and last traded at GBX 13.56 ($0.18). 284,531 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 91% from the average session volume of 3,024,904 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 13.90 ($0.19).

Several research firms have weighed in on ESKN. began coverage on shares of Esken in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a GBX 23 ($0.31) price target for the company. Canaccord Genuity Group began coverage on shares of Esken in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a GBX 23 ($0.31) price target for the company.

The business’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 13.37 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 16.84. The stock has a market cap of £134.52 million and a PE ratio of -1.16. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 329.08.

In other Esken news, insider John Coombs sold 178,571 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 12 ($0.16), for a total value of £21,428.52 ($28,875.52).

Esken Limited operates in the aviation and energy business primarily in the United Kingdom, Europe, Ireland, and internationally. It operates through Stobart Aviation, Stobart Energy, Stobart Rail & Civils, Stobart Investments, and Stobart Non-Strategic Infrastructure segments. The Stobart Aviation segment engages in the operation of commercial airports and the provision of ground handling services.

