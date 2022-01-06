Essential Properties Realty Trust (NYSE:EPRT) Lifted to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust (NYSE:EPRT) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $32.00 price target on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc. is a real estate company. It owns, acquires and manages single-tenant properties which are net leased on a long-term basis to service-oriented and experience-based businesses. The company serves restaurants, car washes, automotive services, medical services, convenience stores, entertainment, early childhood education, health and fitness sector. Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc. is based in Princeton, New Jersey. “

EPRT stock opened at $28.37 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $3.45 billion, a PE ratio of 45.76, a P/E/G ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 3.35 and a current ratio of 3.35. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $28.45 and its 200 day moving average is $29.03. Essential Properties Realty Trust has a one year low of $20.00 and a one year high of $32.92.

Essential Properties Realty Trust (NYSE:EPRT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 31st. The company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.05. Essential Properties Realty Trust had a net margin of 34.78% and a return on equity of 3.89%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.28 EPS. Research analysts predict that Essential Properties Realty Trust will post 1.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.67%. This is an increase from Essential Properties Realty Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 30th. Essential Properties Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 167.74%.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust by 195.6% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,005 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 665 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust in the second quarter worth about $50,000. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust in the second quarter worth about $54,000. FORA Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust by 84.5% in the second quarter. FORA Capital LLC now owns 3,716 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,000 after buying an additional 1,702 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its stake in shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust by 9.2% in the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 4,722 shares of the company’s stock worth $128,000 after buying an additional 397 shares in the last quarter. 97.70% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Essential Properties Realty Trust

Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc engages in the acquisition, ownership, and management of single-tenant properties that are net leased on a long-term basis to middle-market companies, which operates service-oriented or experience-based businesses. Its portfolio includes the following: Captain D’s, Art Van Furniture, Mister Car Wash, Zips Car Wash, AMC Theaters, Perkins, 84 Lumber, Mirabito, Ruby Tuesday and White Oak Station.

