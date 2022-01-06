Ether Zero (ETZ) Market Cap Hits $233,446.60

Ether Zero (CURRENCY:ETZ) traded 24.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on January 6th. One Ether Zero coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0013 or 0.00000003 BTC on popular exchanges. Ether Zero has a market cap of $233,446.60 and approximately $1,168.00 worth of Ether Zero was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Ether Zero has traded 30.9% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Ethereum (ETH) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,224.42 or 0.07732294 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29.97 or 0.00071862 BTC.

Super Zero Protocol (SERO) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000273 BTC.

Callisto Network (CLO) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0056 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Etho Protocol (ETHO) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0681 or 0.00000163 BTC.

Akroma (AKA) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0100 or 0.00000024 BTC.

Ellaism (ELLA) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Bitcoiin (B2G) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Elementrem (ELE) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Money Plant Token (MPT) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Ether Zero Profile

ETZ is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Ethash hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was January 15th, 2018. Ether Zero’s total supply is 228,469,283 coins and its circulating supply is 186,439,870 coins. The official website for Ether Zero is etherzero.org . Ether Zero’s official message board is medium.com/@etherzero . Ether Zero’s official Twitter account is @EtherZero_org and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “EtherZero is a hard fork on Ethereum providing no-fee, high expansibility, real-time transaction or operation feedback services. EtherZero intends to be a general-purpose smart contract platform providing developers with a way of setting up dApps that are not just limited to the finance and business sectors. “

Buying and Selling Ether Zero

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ether Zero directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ether Zero should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Ether Zero using one of the exchanges listed above.

