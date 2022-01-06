Eton Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ETON) Upgraded to “Hold” by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Eton Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ETON) from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Eton Pharmaceuticals Inc. operates as a development stage biotechnology company. Its product pipeline consists of DS-300, EM-100, DS-100, DS-200, ET-103, ET-101, ET-102 and CT-100 which are in clinical stage. Eton Pharmaceuticals Inc. is based in Deer Park, Illinois. “

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on ETON. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $14.00 price objective on shares of Eton Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. B. Riley began coverage on shares of Eton Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. They set a buy rating for the company.

Shares of NASDAQ:ETON opened at $4.25 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 4.76, a current ratio of 4.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. Eton Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $3.54 and a 52-week high of $10.30. The company has a 50 day moving average of $4.58 and a two-hundred day moving average of $5.04. The company has a market capitalization of $104.58 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.44 and a beta of 1.35.

Eton Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ETON) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by ($0.10). Eton Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 67.52% and a negative return on equity of 58.04%. The firm had revenue of $0.78 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.05 million. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.31) EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Eton Pharmaceuticals will post 0.14 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, major shareholder Opaleye Management Inc. sold 34,101 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.01, for a total transaction of $170,846.01. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders have sold 442,655 shares of company stock valued at $2,658,949 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 9.71% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ETON. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD bought a new position in Eton Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth $1,342,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Eton Pharmaceuticals by 21.2% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 861,540 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,307,000 after purchasing an additional 150,681 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in Eton Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth $831,000. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in Eton Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth $523,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in Eton Pharmaceuticals by 500.6% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 79,725 shares of the company’s stock worth $401,000 after purchasing an additional 66,450 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 27.96% of the company’s stock.

Eton Pharmaceuticals, Inc engages in the development, acquisition, and commercialization of prescription drug products. Its products include Biorphen, Alaway Preservative Free, zonisamide oral suspension, topiramate oral suspension, lamotrigine for oral suspension, cysteine injection, and ephedrine ready-to-use injection.

