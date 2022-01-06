Etsy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY) CFO Rachel C. Glaser Sells 13,500 Shares of Stock

Etsy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY) CFO Rachel C. Glaser sold 13,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $213.84, for a total value of $2,886,840.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

ETSY opened at $188.35 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.33, a quick ratio of 2.29 and a current ratio of 2.29. Etsy, Inc. has a 52-week low of $153.80 and a 52-week high of $307.75. The firm has a market cap of $23.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 55.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 1.56. The business’s fifty day moving average is $246.43 and its 200-day moving average is $219.85.

Get Etsy alerts:

Etsy (NASDAQ:ETSY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The specialty retailer reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.12. Etsy had a return on equity of 77.17% and a net margin of 21.55%. The business had revenue of $532.43 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $518.51 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.70 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Etsy, Inc. will post 3.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ETSY has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on Etsy from $265.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. BTIG Research increased their price target on Etsy from $238.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. UBS Group assumed coverage on Etsy in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. They issued a “sell” rating and a $215.00 price target on the stock. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on Etsy from $265.00 to $325.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. Finally, Truist Securities increased their price target on Etsy from $215.00 to $274.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $255.52.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC bought a new position in Etsy in the third quarter valued at about $738,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its position in Etsy by 11.8% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 541,426 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $112,595,000 after purchasing an additional 57,202 shares during the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new position in Etsy in the third quarter valued at about $559,000. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Etsy by 9.3% in the third quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,374 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $286,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Etsy in the third quarter valued at about $37,758,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.67% of the company’s stock.

Etsy Company Profile

Etsy, Inc engages in the operation of online marketplace. It offers handmade products such as shoes, clothing, bags, and accessories. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States, United Kingdom, and Other International. The company was founded by Haim Schoppik, Robert Kalin, Jared Tarbell, and Christopher Maguires in 2005 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

See Also: Treasury Bonds

Receive News & Ratings for Etsy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Etsy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.