Euronet Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:EEFT) Short Interest Update

Euronet Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:EEFT) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,500,000 shares, an increase of 41.5% from the November 30th total of 1,060,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 512,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.9 days. Approximately 3.0% of the company’s stock are sold short.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Euronet Worldwide from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $129.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $165.00 price target on shares of Euronet Worldwide in a research report on Thursday. Truist reduced their price target on Euronet Worldwide from $225.00 to $185.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price target on Euronet Worldwide from $178.00 to $170.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $168.17.

Shares of NASDAQ EEFT traded up $0.54 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $122.58. 7,301 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 271,823. Euronet Worldwide has a 1-year low of $101.18 and a 1-year high of $167.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.85 and a quick ratio of 1.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.10 and a beta of 1.57. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $115.19 and its 200-day moving average price is $126.57.

Euronet Worldwide (NASDAQ:EEFT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 20th. The business services provider reported $1.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.24. Euronet Worldwide had a return on equity of 11.54% and a net margin of 4.98%. The business had revenue of $816.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $784.03 million. On average, research analysts expect that Euronet Worldwide will post 3.42 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director M Jeannine Strandjord acquired 1,000 shares of Euronet Worldwide stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 26th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $107.95 per share, with a total value of $107,950.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 6.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of EEFT. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in Euronet Worldwide by 6.1% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 13,710 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,855,000 after acquiring an additional 783 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its stake in Euronet Worldwide by 2.5% during the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 3,518 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $476,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Euronet Worldwide by 24.9% during the second quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 24,081 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,259,000 after acquiring an additional 4,797 shares during the period. Level Four Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in Euronet Worldwide by 10.9% during the second quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,909 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $258,000 after acquiring an additional 187 shares during the period. Finally, First Mercantile Trust Co. bought a new position in Euronet Worldwide during the second quarter valued at about $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.28% of the company’s stock.

About Euronet Worldwide

Euronet Worldwide, Inc engages in the provision of electronic payment and transaction processing solutions for financial institutions, retailers, service providers, and individual consumers. It operates through the following segments: Electronic Fund Transfer (EFT) Processing; Epay; Money Transfer; and Corporate Services, Eliminations, and Other.

