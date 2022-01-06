eve Sleep (LON:EVE) Trading 5.5% Higher

eve Sleep plc (LON:EVE)’s share price traded up 5.5% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as GBX 3 ($0.04) and last traded at GBX 2.90 ($0.04). 1,167,339 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 64% from the average session volume of 712,097 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 2.75 ($0.04).

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 2.85 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 3.32. The firm has a market cap of £7.95 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.09, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a current ratio of 2.05.

Get eve Sleep alerts:

In other eve Sleep news, insider Mike Lloyd purchased 800,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 13th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 3 ($0.04) per share, with a total value of £24,000 ($32,340.65).

eve Sleep plc operates as a direct to consumer sleep brand in the United Kingdom and Ireland, France, rest of Europe, and internationally. The company designs, brands, markets, and sells mattresses, bed frames, pillows, bedding products, and sleep accessories, as well as child and baby cot mattress and bedding.

Featured Story: What can cause a stock to outperform?

Receive News & Ratings for eve Sleep Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for eve Sleep and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.