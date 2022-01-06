Evelo Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVLO) Shares Bought by AE Wealth Management LLC

AE Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Evelo Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVLO) by 14.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 16,077 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,990 shares during the quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Evelo Biosciences were worth $113,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its stake in Evelo Biosciences by 33.8% in the 2nd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 27,291 shares of the company’s stock valued at $375,000 after buying an additional 6,891 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in Evelo Biosciences by 26.6% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 322,651 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,433,000 after buying an additional 67,771 shares during the period. Alberta Investment Management Corp acquired a new position in Evelo Biosciences in the 2nd quarter valued at $550,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Evelo Biosciences by 63.0% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 108,406 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,489,000 after buying an additional 41,907 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in Evelo Biosciences by 36.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 75,684 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,040,000 after buying an additional 20,232 shares during the period. 85.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

EVLO has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Evelo Biosciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 28th. Chardan Capital raised shares of Evelo Biosciences from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JMP Securities lowered their price target on shares of Evelo Biosciences from $44.00 to $41.50 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on shares of Evelo Biosciences from $18.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price target on shares of Evelo Biosciences in a research note on Sunday, October 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $20.00.

Shares of NASDAQ EVLO opened at $6.14 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $328.24 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.57 and a beta of 1.48. Evelo Biosciences, Inc. has a 52 week low of $5.74 and a 52 week high of $19.93. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $8.58 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.44. The company has a current ratio of 4.72, a quick ratio of 4.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41.

Evelo Biosciences (NASDAQ:EVLO) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported ($0.63) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.54) by ($0.09). During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.45) EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Evelo Biosciences, Inc. will post -2.39 earnings per share for the current year.

Evelo Biosciences Profile

Evelo Biosciences, Inc operates as a clinical stage biotechnology company, which engages in the development of orally delivered investigational medicines. Its portfolio includes EDP1066 and EDP1815 for the treatment of inflammatory diseases; EDP2939 for inflammation; and EDP1908 for oncology. The company was founded by Noubar B.

