Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE) Shares Bought by Daiwa Securities Group Inc.

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its position in Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE) by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 11,407 shares of the online travel company’s stock after acquiring an additional 158 shares during the quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc.’s holdings in Expedia Group were worth $1,869,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in EXPE. Baillie Gifford & Co. acquired a new position in shares of Expedia Group during the third quarter worth about $27,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Expedia Group by 4,100.0% during the second quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 168 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 164 shares in the last quarter. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC acquired a new position in shares of Expedia Group during the second quarter worth about $41,000. James Investment Research Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Expedia Group during the third quarter worth about $42,000. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Expedia Group by 102.8% during the second quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC now owns 442 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $72,000 after buying an additional 224 shares in the last quarter. 92.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, insider Robert J. Dzielak sold 70,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $187.50, for a total value of $13,125,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Susan C. Athey sold 212 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.00, for a total value of $36,252.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 159,040 shares of company stock valued at $28,532,861 in the last quarter. 5.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on EXPE. Barclays boosted their price objective on Expedia Group from $180.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. TheStreet cut Expedia Group from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th. JMP Securities restated a “hold” rating on shares of Expedia Group in a research note on Friday, November 5th. UBS Group started coverage on Expedia Group in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $173.00 target price for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Expedia Group from $198.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Seventeen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $184.97.

Expedia Group stock opened at $181.30 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $171.81 and a 200-day simple moving average of $162.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.47 billion, a PE ratio of -26.58 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.49, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.93. Expedia Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $118.30 and a 12 month high of $191.85.

Expedia Group (NASDAQ:EXPE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The online travel company reported $3.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.22 by $2.31. The firm had revenue of $2.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.72 billion. Expedia Group had a negative return on equity of 14.40% and a negative net margin of 10.46%. Expedia Group’s revenue was up 96.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.49) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Expedia Group, Inc. will post -0.69 EPS for the current year.

Expedia Group Profile

Expedia Group, Inc is an online travel company, which engages in the provision of travel products and services to leisure and corporate travelers. It operates through the following business segments: Retail, B2B and trivago. The Retail segment provides a full range of travel and advertising services to worldwide customers through a variety of consumer brands including: Expedia.com and Hotels.com.

