Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD) Shares Acquired by Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its position in Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD) by 82.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,735 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 4,394 shares during the quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Expeditors International of Washington were worth $1,160,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its holdings in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 172.0% in the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 43,607 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $5,195,000 after buying an additional 27,576 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 47.1% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,151,333 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $145,758,000 after buying an additional 368,421 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 45.1% in the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 34,939 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $4,423,000 after buying an additional 10,852 shares during the period. Tandem Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 18.3% in the third quarter. Tandem Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 218,872 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $26,074,000 after buying an additional 33,835 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 109.0% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 613,948 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $77,725,000 after buying an additional 320,132 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.86% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Expeditors International of Washington stock opened at $129.67 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $128.44 and a 200 day moving average price of $125.37. The company has a market cap of $21.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.18 and a beta of 0.81. Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. has a 1 year low of $88.82 and a 1 year high of $137.80.

Expeditors International of Washington (NASDAQ:EXPD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The transportation company reported $2.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.77 by $0.32. The firm had revenue of $4.32 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.45 billion. Expeditors International of Washington had a return on equity of 38.56% and a net margin of 8.03%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.12 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. will post 7.55 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st were given a $0.58 dividend. This represents a yield of 0.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 30th. Expeditors International of Washington’s payout ratio is currently 17.16%.

Several brokerages have recently commented on EXPD. Morgan Stanley downgraded Expeditors International of Washington from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $110.00 to $95.00 in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised Expeditors International of Washington from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $131.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Expeditors International of Washington from $118.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $115.88.

In other Expeditors International of Washington news, insider Eugene K. Alger sold 11,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.50, for a total value of $1,477,750.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Robert R. Wright sold 3,420 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.06, for a total value of $434,545.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 22,522 shares of company stock worth $2,905,801. Insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

Expeditors International of Washington Company Profile

Expeditors International of Washington, Inc engages in the provision of global logistics services. The firm offers airfreight, ocean freight and ocean and customs brokerage and other services. It also provides customer solutions such as order management, time-definite transportation, warehousing and distribution, temperature-controlled transit, cargo insurance and customized logistics solutions.

