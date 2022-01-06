extraDNA (XDNA) Price Hits $0.0005

extraDNA (CURRENCY:XDNA) traded up 15.1% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on January 6th. Over the last week, extraDNA has traded up 17.4% against the US dollar. One extraDNA coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. extraDNA has a market cap of $452,576.08 and approximately $108,333.00 worth of extraDNA was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $42,797.69 or 0.99983471 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $40.09 or 0.00093655 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $123.58 or 0.00288699 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $198.95 or 0.00464787 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $6.00 or 0.00014024 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $62.93 or 0.00147010 BTC.

Immutable X (IMX) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $4.04 or 0.00009449 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.80 or 0.00001865 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00000993 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.86 or 0.00002001 BTC.

extraDNA Profile

extraDNA (CRYPTO:XDNA) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the HEX hashing algorithm. It was first traded on July 18th, 2018. extraDNA’s total supply is 11,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 961,184,497 coins. The official website for extraDNA is xhumanity.org . The Reddit community for extraDNA is https://reddit.com/r/xHumanity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . extraDNA’s official message board is medium.com/@xHumanity . extraDNA’s official Twitter account is @XDNA_Official and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “XDNA is a PoW/PoS cryptocurrency that uses the Keccak algorithm. XDNA features a second layer network of masternodes that process private and near-instant transactions. It also has another feature named BitGun that aims to provide dynamic changed block rewards. In addition, a dual mining mode in Claymore's miner option is available to the user. XDNA foundation is associated with XDNA and it is a non-commercial charity fund that aims to make use of modern technologies to spread their donations around the world. 3 levels of masternodes:XDNA Light Node (XDNA-LN) required for masternode 5000 coinsXDNA Medium Node (XDNA-MN) required for masternode 10000 coinsXDNA Full Node (XDNA-FN) required for masternode 50000 coins XDNA website and social media are down. “

extraDNA Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as extraDNA directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade extraDNA should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy extraDNA using one of the exchanges listed above.

