Fairfield Bush & CO. Buys 12,605 Shares of Invitae Co. (NYSE:NVTA)

Fairfield Bush & CO. raised its stake in shares of Invitae Co. (NYSE:NVTA) by 83.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 27,705 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,605 shares during the period. Fairfield Bush & CO.’s holdings in Invitae were worth $788,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of NVTA. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System increased its position in shares of Invitae by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 65,179 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,853,000 after purchasing an additional 630 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its holdings in Invitae by 76.5% during the 3rd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 11,194 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $318,000 after buying an additional 4,850 shares in the last quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. grew its holdings in Invitae by 32.1% during the 3rd quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 1,803 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 438 shares in the last quarter. Longitude Cayman Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Invitae by 8.6% during the 3rd quarter. Longitude Cayman Ltd. now owns 152,000 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $4,321,000 after acquiring an additional 12,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank boosted its position in shares of Invitae by 7.9% during the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 397,400 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $11,298,000 after acquiring an additional 29,100 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.01% of the company’s stock.

In other Invitae news, insider Robert L. Nussbaum sold 29,675 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.89, for a total transaction of $649,585.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Sean E. George sold 3,675 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.06, for a total value of $103,120.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of Invitae from $38.00 to $36.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Invitae from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Invitae from $35.00 to $25.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, SVB Leerink reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Invitae in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $39.44.

Shares of Invitae stock traded down $0.39 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $13.97. 89,053 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,135,412. The company has a quick ratio of 8.55, a current ratio of 8.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $19.15. Invitae Co. has a 52-week low of $13.94 and a 52-week high of $60.25. The company has a market cap of $3.16 billion, a PE ratio of -4.16 and a beta of 1.76.

Invitae (NYSE:NVTA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 7th. The medical research company reported ($0.91) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.69) by ($0.22). Invitae had a negative return on equity of 23.02% and a negative net margin of 155.87%. The firm had revenue of $114.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $126.56 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.62) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 66.4% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Invitae Co. will post -3 EPS for the current year.

Invitae Profile

Invitae Corp. engages in the provision of genetic information into mainstream medical practice. It includes comprehensive panels for hereditary conditions in cancer, cardiology, neurology, pediatric, and rare diseases. The company was founded by Randal W. Scott and Sean E. George on January 13, 2010 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

