Fairfield Bush & CO. Has $902,000 Position in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW)

Fairfield Bush & CO. lessened its stake in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) by 21.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,450 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 390 shares during the period. Fairfield Bush & CO.’s holdings in ServiceNow were worth $902,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of ServiceNow by 150.0% in the third quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 40 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 24 shares during the period. Baystate Wealth Management LLC raised its position in ServiceNow by 60.0% in the third quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 48 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 18 shares in the last quarter. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in ServiceNow in the third quarter worth about $31,000. Asset Dedication LLC acquired a new position in ServiceNow in the third quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. increased its holdings in shares of ServiceNow by 48.8% during the second quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 61 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.13% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO Gina Mastantuono sold 578 shares of ServiceNow stock in a transaction on Monday, October 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $618.02, for a total value of $357,215.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Dennis Woodside purchased 2,861 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $694.58 per share, for a total transaction of $1,987,193.38. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 9,495 shares of company stock worth $6,451,922. Corporate insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

NYSE NOW traded down $6.69 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $597.25. The company had a trading volume of 17,046 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,001,414. The company has a market capitalization of $118.85 billion, a PE ratio of 554.07, a P/E/G ratio of 16.47 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $656.19 and a 200-day moving average price of $626.16. ServiceNow, Inc. has a twelve month low of $448.27 and a twelve month high of $707.60.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The information technology services provider reported $1.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $1.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.48 billion. ServiceNow had a return on equity of 9.31% and a net margin of 3.99%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 31.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.30 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that ServiceNow, Inc. will post 1.39 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Truist raised their price objective on shares of ServiceNow from $640.00 to $700.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Mizuho increased their price target on shares of ServiceNow from $650.00 to $680.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 18th. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of ServiceNow from $746.00 to $770.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Truist Securities increased their price target on shares of ServiceNow from $640.00 to $700.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Bank of America increased their price target on shares of ServiceNow from $700.00 to $800.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $724.48.

ServiceNow, Inc engages in the provision of enterprise cloud computing solutions. The firm delivers digital workflows on a single enterprise cloud platform called the Now Platform. Its product portfolio is focused on providing Information Technology, Employee and Customer workflows. It offers its solutions for the industries under the categories of government, financial services, healthcare, telecommunications, manufacturing, IT services, technology, oil & gas, education, and consumer products.

