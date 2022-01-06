Fairfield Bush & CO. Purchases 465 Shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON)

Fairfield Bush & CO. raised its position in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON) by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 19,778 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 465 shares during the period. Honeywell International accounts for 1.4% of Fairfield Bush & CO.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest position. Fairfield Bush & CO.’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $4,198,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Toronto Dominion Bank raised its position in shares of Honeywell International by 7.6% during the 3rd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 603,739 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $128,161,000 after buying an additional 42,890 shares in the last quarter. Perennial Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Honeywell International by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Perennial Advisors LLC now owns 35,506 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $7,537,000 after buying an additional 788 shares in the last quarter. InterOcean Capital Group LLC raised its position in shares of Honeywell International by 20.0% during the 3rd quarter. InterOcean Capital Group LLC now owns 117,389 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $24,919,000 after buying an additional 19,540 shares in the last quarter. Northeast Investment Management raised its position in shares of Honeywell International by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Northeast Investment Management now owns 188,258 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $39,963,000 after buying an additional 1,049 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pettyjohn Wood & White Inc. raised its position in shares of Honeywell International by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Pettyjohn Wood & White Inc. now owns 33,567 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $7,126,000 after buying an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. 75.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:HON traded up $4.14 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $213.14. 47,286 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,911,544. Honeywell International Inc. has a one year low of $194.55 and a one year high of $236.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $212.30 and a 200 day moving average price of $219.73. The company has a market cap of $146.73 billion, a PE ratio of 26.86, a P/E/G ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 1.15.

Honeywell International (NASDAQ:HON) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 21st. The conglomerate reported $2.02 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.00 by $0.02. Honeywell International had a net margin of 15.80% and a return on equity of 31.21%. The business had revenue of $8.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.68 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.56 earnings per share. Honeywell International’s quarterly revenue was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Honeywell International Inc. will post 8.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on HON shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Honeywell International from $275.00 to $265.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Honeywell International from $253.00 to $250.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Credit Suisse Group cut shares of Honeywell International from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $243.00 to $226.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of Honeywell International from $229.00 to $224.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Finally, Mizuho started coverage on shares of Honeywell International in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $245.00 target price on the stock. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $236.46.

Honeywell International, Inc is a software industrial company, which offers industry specific solutions to aerospace and automotive products and services. It specializes in turbochargers control, sensing and security technologies for buildings and homes; specialty chemicals; electronic and advanced materials; process technology for refining and petrochemicals; and energy efficient products and solutions for homes, business and transportation.

