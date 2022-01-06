Fairfield Bush & CO. Sells 154 Shares of Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU)

Fairfield Bush & CO. trimmed its stake in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) by 4.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,165 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 154 shares during the quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO.’s holdings in Intuit were worth $1,708,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Parisi Gray Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Intuit during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Intuit by 66.7% during the 3rd quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 50 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares during the period. Atlantic Trust LLC bought a new position in shares of Intuit during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp boosted its stake in shares of Intuit by 59.3% during the 3rd quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 86 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 32 shares during the period. Finally, Close Asset Management Ltd bought a new position in shares of Intuit during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $50,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.67% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently commented on INTU. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Intuit from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $633.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on Intuit from $584.00 to $696.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. KeyCorp lifted their price target on Intuit from $625.00 to $750.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. Mizuho lifted their price target on Intuit from $640.00 to $730.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. Finally, Wolfe Research lifted their price target on Intuit from $700.00 to $850.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $669.24.

In related news, EVP James Alexander Chriss sold 336 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $691.96, for a total transaction of $232,498.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, CFO Michelle M. Clatterbuck sold 620 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $691.96, for a total value of $429,015.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 36,950 shares of company stock valued at $25,351,958 in the last three months. 3.27% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of Intuit stock traded down $8.57 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $609.75. 21,850 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,663,510. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 2.10 and a current ratio of 2.10. Intuit Inc. has a 1-year low of $357.69 and a 1-year high of $716.86. The company has a market cap of $172.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 81.79, a PEG ratio of 5.30 and a beta of 1.04. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $641.97 and its 200 day moving average price is $573.95.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 18th. The software maker reported $1.53 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.56. Intuit had a return on equity of 22.39% and a net margin of 20.28%. The company had revenue of $2.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.81 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.61 EPS. Intuit’s revenue was up 51.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Intuit Inc. will post 7.74 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.68 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 7th. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.45%. Intuit’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 35.98%.

Intuit Company Profile

Intuit, Inc engages in the provision of business and financial management solutions. It operates through the following segments: Small Business and Self-Employed; Consumer; Credit Karma; and ProConnect. The Small Business and Self-Employed segment offers QuickBooks financial and business management online services and desktop software, payroll solutions, payment processing solutions, and financing for small businesses.

