Fairfield Bush & CO. Sells 5,680 Shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

Fairfield Bush & CO. lessened its position in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) by 20.0% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 22,687 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 5,680 shares during the period. Walmart comprises 1.0% of Fairfield Bush & CO.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest holding. Fairfield Bush & CO.’s holdings in Walmart were worth $3,162,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Guidance Point Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Walmart during the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in Walmart by 360.0% during the 3rd quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 253 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 198 shares in the last quarter. Atlantic Trust LLC bought a new stake in shares of Walmart in the 2nd quarter valued at about $40,000. Spectrum Management Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Walmart by 64.2% in the 3rd quarter. Spectrum Management Group LLC now owns 312 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Macroview Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Walmart by 513.5% in the 3rd quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC now owns 319 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 267 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 30.38% of the company’s stock.

Shares of WMT traded up $2.85 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $144.85. The stock had a trading volume of 125,992 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,103,109. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a current ratio of 0.95. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $143.78 and a 200 day moving average price of $143.52. Walmart Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $126.28 and a fifty-two week high of $152.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $401.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.65, a PEG ratio of 4.10 and a beta of 0.51.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 16th. The retailer reported $1.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $140.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $134.26 billion. Walmart had a net margin of 1.40% and a return on equity of 20.30%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.34 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Walmart Inc. will post 6.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Walmart news, major shareholder Jim C. Walton sold 573,955 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.83, for a total transaction of $79,682,172.65. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director S Robson Walton sold 601,845 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.42, for a total transaction of $84,511,074.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 8,104,124 shares of company stock valued at $1,133,014,546 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 48.44% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Walmart in a research report on Friday, November 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $166.00 price objective on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Walmart from $185.00 to $186.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on shares of Walmart from $160.00 to $155.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of Walmart from $184.00 to $196.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Finally, MKM Partners raised shares of Walmart from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $156.00 to $166.00 in a research report on Friday, November 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Walmart currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $170.20.

Walmart, Inc engages in retail and wholesale business. The Company offers an assortment of merchandise and services at everyday low prices. It operates through the following business segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam’s Club. The Walmart U.S. segment operates as a merchandiser of consumer products, operating under the Walmart, Wal-Mart, and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands, as well as walmart.com and other eCommerce brands.

