FARO Technologies (NASDAQ:FARO) and Mirion Technologies (NYSE:MIR) Head to Head Survey

Mirion Technologies (NYSE:MIR) and FARO Technologies (NASDAQ:FARO) are both business services companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, profitability, risk, analyst recommendations, valuation, earnings and institutional ownership.

Analyst Ratings

Get Mirion Technologies alerts:

This is a breakdown of current ratings for Mirion Technologies and FARO Technologies, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Mirion Technologies 0 0 2 0 3.00 FARO Technologies 0 1 2 0 2.67

Mirion Technologies currently has a consensus price target of $14.00, suggesting a potential upside of 40.85%. FARO Technologies has a consensus price target of $97.00, suggesting a potential upside of 45.04%. Given FARO Technologies’ higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe FARO Technologies is more favorable than Mirion Technologies.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

50.0% of Mirion Technologies shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 96.8% of FARO Technologies shares are held by institutional investors. 0.8% of FARO Technologies shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Volatility and Risk

Mirion Technologies has a beta of -0.05, meaning that its share price is 105% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, FARO Technologies has a beta of 1.32, meaning that its share price is 32% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Mirion Technologies and FARO Technologies’ revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Mirion Technologies $70,000.00 29,547.93 -$45.26 million N/A N/A FARO Technologies $303.77 million 4.01 $630,000.00 $1.07 62.51

FARO Technologies has higher revenue and earnings than Mirion Technologies.

Profitability

This table compares Mirion Technologies and FARO Technologies’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Mirion Technologies -40.72% -11.50% -4.28% FARO Technologies 5.80% -1.00% -0.70%

Summary

FARO Technologies beats Mirion Technologies on 9 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Mirion Technologies

Permanent Capital Strategies (PCS) is a dedicated group within Goldman Sachs Asset Management (GSAM) purpose-built to sponsor SPAC vehicles. The PCS team brings together access to best-in-class sourcing across the Goldman Sachs platform and the broad investing capabilities necessary for a successful SPAC transaction.

About FARO Technologies

FARO Technologies, Inc. engages in the design, development, manufacture, marketing and support of three-dimensional (3D) measurement, imaging, and realization systems. It operates through the following segments: 3D Manufacturing, Construction BIM, and Emerging Verticals. The 3D Manufacturing segment provides solutions for manual & automated measurement and inspection in an industrial or manufacturing environment. The Construction BIM segment offers solutions for as-built data capturing and 3D visualization in building information modeling and construction information management applications. The Emerging Verticals segment includes product design, public safety forensics, and 3D solutions. The company was founded by Gregory A. Fraser and Simon Raab on February 21, 1981 and is headquartered in Lake Mary, FL.

Receive News & Ratings for Mirion Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mirion Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.