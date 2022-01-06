FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX) Shares Purchased by Perennial Advisors LLC

Perennial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX) by 2.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 24,831 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 586 shares during the quarter. Perennial Advisors LLC’s holdings in FedEx were worth $5,445,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of FDX. Blair William & Co. IL grew its position in shares of FedEx by 30.9% in the 2nd quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 71,607 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $21,363,000 after acquiring an additional 16,904 shares in the last quarter. Red Door Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of FedEx by 6.7% in the 3rd quarter. Red Door Wealth Management LLC now owns 20,616 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $4,521,000 after acquiring an additional 1,290 shares in the last quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of FedEx by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 104,095 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $31,055,000 after acquiring an additional 2,491 shares in the last quarter. Aegon Asset Management UK PLC acquired a new position in shares of FedEx in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,327,000. Finally, Jacobs & Co. CA grew its position in shares of FedEx by 23.4% in the 3rd quarter. Jacobs & Co. CA now owns 43,607 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $9,562,000 after acquiring an additional 8,265 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.61% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Berenberg Bank set a $330.00 price target on FedEx in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. KeyCorp cut their price target on FedEx from $350.00 to $325.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $343.00 price target on FedEx and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 17th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on FedEx from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, December 17th. Finally, Raymond James downgraded FedEx from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $314.64.

Shares of FDX stock opened at $265.66 on Wednesday. FedEx Co. has a 1-year low of $216.34 and a 1-year high of $319.90. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The company has a market capitalization of $70.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.56, a P/E/G ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.30. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $245.94 and its 200-day simple moving average is $258.38.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 16th. The shipping service provider reported $4.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.28 by $0.55. The firm had revenue of $23.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.42 billion. FedEx had a return on equity of 20.06% and a net margin of 5.49%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $4.83 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that FedEx Co. will post 20.87 EPS for the current year.

FedEx announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase program on Thursday, December 16th that authorizes the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the shipping service provider to buy up to 7.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 27th. Investors of record on Monday, December 13th were given a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 10th. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.13%. FedEx’s payout ratio is 16.53%.

FedEx Company Profile

FedEx Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of a portfolio of transportation, e-commerce, and business services. It operates through the following segments: FedEx Express, FedEx Ground, FedEx Freight, FedEx Services, and Corporate, Other & Eliminations. The FedEx Express segment consists of domestic and international shipping services for delivery of packages and freight.

