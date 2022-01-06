Ferguson (NASDAQ:FERG) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Ferguson plc (NASDAQ:FERG) shares saw an uptick in trading volume on Tuesday . 1,178 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 95% from the previous session’s volume of 23,361 shares.The stock last traded at $181.31 and had previously closed at $181.28.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on FERG. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Ferguson in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Ferguson from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $183.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, December 10th. Truist increased their price objective on Ferguson from $162.00 to $186.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 13th. Berenberg Bank upgraded Ferguson from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, UBS Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Ferguson in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $184.50.

The company has a current ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $163.20 and a 200-day simple moving average of $149.66.

Ferguson (NASDAQ:FERG) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, December 7th. The company reported $2.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.14 by $0.36. The company had revenue of $6.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.55 billion. On average, equities analysts forecast that Ferguson plc will post 8.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in FERG. Morgan Stanley bought a new stake in Ferguson during the first quarter worth approximately $1,517,000. Sei Investments Co. bought a new stake in shares of Ferguson in the second quarter valued at approximately $3,156,000. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ferguson in the second quarter valued at approximately $207,000. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. boosted its position in shares of Ferguson by 2.4% in the second quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 5,049 shares of the company’s stock valued at $705,000 after acquiring an additional 118 shares during the period. Finally, Level Four Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Ferguson by 4.2% in the second quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC now owns 11,623 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,622,000 after acquiring an additional 464 shares during the period. 33.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Ferguson (NASDAQ:FERG)

Ferguson plc distributes plumbing and heating products in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and Central Europe. It offers plumbing and heating solutions to customers in the residential, municipal, civil and industrial markets, and commercial sectors for repair, maintenance, and improvement (RMI), as well as new construction markets.

