Fidelity MSCI Materials Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FMAT) Shares Acquired by Brinker Capital Investments LLC

Brinker Capital Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Fidelity MSCI Materials Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FMAT) by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 52,277 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,354 shares during the quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC owned about 0.51% of Fidelity MSCI Materials Index ETF worth $2,314,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Lido Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Materials Index ETF by 26.4% during the second quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 313,411 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,483,000 after buying an additional 65,461 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp boosted its stake in Fidelity MSCI Materials Index ETF by 87.7% in the third quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 247,976 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,978,000 after acquiring an additional 115,848 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Fidelity MSCI Materials Index ETF by 4.4% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 186,439 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,615,000 after acquiring an additional 7,914 shares in the last quarter. Vicus Capital boosted its stake in Fidelity MSCI Materials Index ETF by 15.3% in the third quarter. Vicus Capital now owns 170,529 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,549,000 after acquiring an additional 22,668 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Peak Financial Management Inc. boosted its stake in Fidelity MSCI Materials Index ETF by 0.9% in the third quarter. Peak Financial Management Inc. now owns 164,645 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,289,000 after acquiring an additional 1,524 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA FMAT opened at $50.35 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $48.97 and a two-hundred day moving average of $47.27. Fidelity MSCI Materials Index ETF has a 1 year low of $38.77 and a 1 year high of $51.39.

