Fidessa group (LON:FDSA) Stock Price Crosses Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $3,865.03

Fidessa group plc (LON:FDSA)’s share price crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 3,865.03 ($52.08) and traded as low as GBX 3,865 ($52.08). Fidessa group shares last traded at GBX 3,865 ($52.08), with a volume of 5,102 shares changing hands.

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 3,865 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 3,865.03.

Fidessa group Company Profile (LON:FDSA)

Fidessa group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides trading, investment, and information solutions to the financial community worldwide. The company offers access to the trading community of buy-side and sell-side professionals ranging from institutions and investment banks to boutique brokers, and niche hedge funds.

