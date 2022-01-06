Fidus Investment Co. (NASDAQ:FDUS) Shares Bought by Janney Montgomery Scott LLC

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Fidus Investment Co. (NASDAQ:FDUS) by 19.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,232 shares of the asset manager’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,955 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC owned about 0.05% of Fidus Investment worth $213,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in FDUS. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Fidus Investment by 13.5% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 377,857 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $6,424,000 after acquiring an additional 44,957 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its position in Fidus Investment by 115.7% during the second quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 69,881 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,188,000 after acquiring an additional 37,489 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Fidus Investment by 10.9% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 146,279 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,487,000 after acquiring an additional 14,378 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in Fidus Investment during the second quarter worth about $170,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Fidus Investment during the second quarter worth about $146,000. Institutional investors own 23.00% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Fidus Investment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $18.60.

NASDAQ:FDUS opened at $17.84 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $17.83 and a 200-day simple moving average of $17.57. The firm has a market cap of $435.96 million, a PE ratio of 4.59 and a beta of 1.81. Fidus Investment Co. has a 1-year low of $12.62 and a 1-year high of $18.87.

Fidus Investment (NASDAQ:FDUS) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The asset manager reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.03. Fidus Investment had a net margin of 106.01% and a return on equity of 9.87%. The firm had revenue of $21.23 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.14 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.40 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Fidus Investment Co. will post 1.64 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Saturday, January 1st. Investors of record on Friday, December 3rd were issued a $0.05 dividend. This is an increase from Fidus Investment’s previous dividend of $0.04. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 2nd. Fidus Investment’s payout ratio is presently 32.90%.

About Fidus Investment

Fidus Investment Corporation is a business development company specializing in leveraged buyouts, refinancings, change of ownership transactions, recapitalizations, strategic acquisitions, mezzanine, growth capital, business expansion, lower middle market investments, debt investments, subordinated and second lien loans, senior secured and unitranche debt, preferred equity, warrants, subordinated debt, senior subordinated notes, junior secured loans, and unitranche loans.

