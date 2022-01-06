FIGS (NYSE:FIGS) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of FIGS (NYSE:FIGS) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $30.00 price objective on the stock.

According to Zacks, “FIGS Inc. is a direct-to-consumer healthcare apparel and lifestyle brand. It creates technically advanced apparel and products for healthcare professionals. FIGS Inc. is based in Santa Monica, California. “

Separately, Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of FIGS from $41.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $41.46.

FIGS stock opened at $24.24 on Wednesday. FIGS has a twelve month low of $22.04 and a twelve month high of $50.40. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $31.03 and a 200-day simple moving average of $36.93.

FIGS (NYSE:FIGS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03. FIGS had a negative net margin of 2.63% and a negative return on equity of 6.32%. The business had revenue of $102.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $96.75 million. On average, analysts anticipate that FIGS will post -0.1 EPS for the current year.

In other FIGS news, CEO Catherine Eva Spear sold 3,540 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.79, for a total value of $116,076.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 177,489 shares of company stock valued at $5,767,547.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC bought a new stake in FIGS in the second quarter valued at $11,170,000. FMR LLC bought a new stake in shares of FIGS during the second quarter valued at about $173,974,000. Grandeur Peak Global Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of FIGS during the second quarter valued at about $2,208,000. Calamos Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of FIGS during the third quarter valued at about $5,058,000. Finally, Blackstone Inc bought a new stake in shares of FIGS during the second quarter valued at about $5,010,000. Institutional investors own 29.21% of the company’s stock.

FIGS, Inc operates as a direct-to-consumer healthcare apparel and lifestyle company in the United States. It designs and sells healthcare apparel and other non-scrub offerings, such as lab coats, under scrubs, outerwear, activewear, loungewear, compression socks footwear, masks, and face shields. The company markets and sells its products through its digital platform comprising website and mobile app.

