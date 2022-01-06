Finance Of America Companies (NYSE:FOA) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Finance Of America Companies (NYSE:FOA) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Finance of America is a diversified, vertically integrated consumer lending platform. Its product offerings include mortgages, reverse mortgages and loans to residential real estate investors distributed across retail, third party network and digital channels. Finance of America, formerly known as Replay Acquisition Corp., is headquartered in Irving, TX. “

Get Finance Of America Companies alerts:

Separately, Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Finance Of America Companies in a research report on Monday, October 11th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $5.00 target price on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $7.75.

Shares of NYSE FOA traded down $0.06 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $3.86. 270,436 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 328,935. Finance Of America Companies has a 52 week low of $3.66 and a 52 week high of $11.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.20, a quick ratio of 2.03 and a current ratio of 2.03. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $4.63 and its 200 day moving average price is $5.58.

Finance Of America Companies (NYSE:FOA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 7th. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $456.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $392.30 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Finance Of America Companies will post 1.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, major shareholder D1 Capital Partners L.P. sold 1,494,201 shares of Finance Of America Companies stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.15, for a total transaction of $6,200,934.15. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in shares of Finance Of America Companies by 99.1% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,366 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 2,671 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in Finance Of America Companies by 301.6% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 8,212 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 6,167 shares during the last quarter. Capstone Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Finance Of America Companies during the third quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in Finance Of America Companies by 326.2% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 10,588 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 8,104 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Easterly Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Finance Of America Companies during the third quarter valued at approximately $58,000.

About Finance Of America Companies

Finance of America Companies Inc operates a consumer lending platform in the United States. The company provides residential mortgages, reverse mortgages, and loans to residential real estate investors distributed across retail, third party network, and digital channels. It also offers complementary lending services to enhance the customer experience, as well as capital markets and portfolio management services to optimize distribution to investors.

See Also: What is an inverted yield curve?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Finance Of America Companies (FOA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Finance Of America Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Finance Of America Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.