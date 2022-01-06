Financial Comparison: BP Midstream Partners (NYSE:BPMP) versus Guardforce AI (NASDAQ:GFAI)

BP Midstream Partners (NYSE:BPMP) and Guardforce AI (NASDAQ:GFAI) are both small-cap oils/energy companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, valuation, earnings, risk and analyst recommendations.

Profitability

This table compares BP Midstream Partners and Guardforce AI’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets BP Midstream Partners 129.02% 59.72% 20.59% Guardforce AI N/A N/A N/A

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for BP Midstream Partners and Guardforce AI, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score BP Midstream Partners 0 7 0 0 2.00 Guardforce AI 0 0 0 0 N/A

BP Midstream Partners currently has a consensus target price of $13.87, indicating a potential downside of 15.29%. Given BP Midstream Partners’ higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe BP Midstream Partners is more favorable than Guardforce AI.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares BP Midstream Partners and Guardforce AI’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio BP Midstream Partners $128.90 million 13.31 $168.40 million $1.40 11.69 Guardforce AI $37.65 million 0.55 -$3.13 million N/A N/A

BP Midstream Partners has higher revenue and earnings than Guardforce AI.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

83.0% of BP Midstream Partners shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

BP Midstream Partners beats Guardforce AI on 8 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

BP Midstream Partners Company Profile

BP Midstream Partners LP engages in the operation, development, and acquisition of pipelines and other midstream assets. Its assets consist of interests in entities that own crude oil, natural gas, refined products and diluent pipelines, and refined product terminals. The company was founded on May 22, 2017 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

Guardforce AI Company Profile

Guardforce AI Co. Ltd. is an integrated security solutions provider which is trusted to protect and transport assets of public and private sector organizations. Guardforce AI Co. Ltd. is based in NEW YORK.

