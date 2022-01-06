Financial Survey: Popular (NASDAQ:BPOP) & Middlefield Banc (NASDAQ:MBCN)

Middlefield Banc (NASDAQ:MBCN) and Popular (NASDAQ:BPOP) are both finance companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, analyst recommendations, valuation, profitability, institutional ownership, risk and earnings.

Dividends

Middlefield Banc pays an annual dividend of $0.68 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.7%. Popular pays an annual dividend of $1.80 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.1%. Middlefield Banc pays out 26.3% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Popular pays out 16.4% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Middlefield Banc has raised its dividend for 1 consecutive years and Popular has raised its dividend for 4 consecutive years.

This table compares Middlefield Banc and Popular’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Middlefield Banc 27.25% 11.22% 1.18% Popular 33.16% 15.29% 1.29%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

30.8% of Middlefield Banc shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 87.4% of Popular shares are owned by institutional investors. 5.3% of Middlefield Banc shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 1.7% of Popular shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Middlefield Banc and Popular’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Middlefield Banc $58.63 million 2.55 $8.35 million $2.59 9.69 Popular $2.60 billion 2.65 $506.62 million $10.97 7.87

Popular has higher revenue and earnings than Middlefield Banc. Popular is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Middlefield Banc, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Volatility & Risk

Middlefield Banc has a beta of 0.83, suggesting that its share price is 17% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Popular has a beta of 1.12, suggesting that its share price is 12% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings for Middlefield Banc and Popular, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Middlefield Banc 0 1 1 0 2.50 Popular 0 0 4 0 3.00

Middlefield Banc presently has a consensus target price of $14.50, indicating a potential downside of 42.23%. Popular has a consensus target price of $95.00, indicating a potential upside of 9.98%. Given Popular’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Popular is more favorable than Middlefield Banc.

Summary

Popular beats Middlefield Banc on 14 of the 17 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Middlefield Banc

Middlefield Banc Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of personal and commercial banking solutions. It offers checking, savings, negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, money market accounts, time certificates of deposit, commercial loans, real estate loans, a variety of consumer loans, safe deposit facilities, and travelers’ checks services. It also provides mortgage and investment services. The company was founded in 1988 and is headquartered in Middlefield, OH.

About Popular

Popular, Inc. operates as a holding company. The firm engages in the provision of banking and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Banco Popular de Puerto Rico and Popular U.S. The Banco Popular de Puerto Rico segment includes retail, mortgage and commercial banking services. The Popular U.S. segment represents operations of the retail branch network in the U.S. mainland under the name of Popular. The company was founded on October 5, 1893 and is headquartered in San Juan, Puerto Rico.

