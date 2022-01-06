Financial Survey: Selecta Biosciences (NASDAQ:SELB) and Evofem Biosciences (NASDAQ:EVFM)

Selecta Biosciences (NASDAQ:SELB) and Evofem Biosciences (NASDAQ:EVFM) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, valuation, earnings, analyst recommendations, dividends, institutional ownership and risk.

Profitability

This table compares Selecta Biosciences and Evofem Biosciences’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Selecta Biosciences -79.55% N/A -33.74% Evofem Biosciences -4,011.48% -1,593.89% -173.58%

This is a summary of recent ratings for Selecta Biosciences and Evofem Biosciences, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Selecta Biosciences 0 0 6 0 3.00 Evofem Biosciences 1 0 1 0 2.00

Selecta Biosciences presently has a consensus price target of $6.90, suggesting a potential upside of 128.48%. Evofem Biosciences has a consensus price target of $1.50, suggesting a potential upside of 293.70%. Given Evofem Biosciences’ higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Evofem Biosciences is more favorable than Selecta Biosciences.

Volatility & Risk

Selecta Biosciences has a beta of 1.04, indicating that its share price is 4% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Evofem Biosciences has a beta of -0.2, indicating that its share price is 120% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Selecta Biosciences and Evofem Biosciences’ top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Selecta Biosciences $16.60 million 21.22 -$68.88 million ($0.52) -5.81 Evofem Biosciences $450,000.00 138.13 -$142.31 million ($1.81) -0.21

Selecta Biosciences has higher revenue and earnings than Evofem Biosciences. Selecta Biosciences is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Evofem Biosciences, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

70.1% of Selecta Biosciences shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 20.5% of Evofem Biosciences shares are owned by institutional investors. 24.0% of Selecta Biosciences shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 3.9% of Evofem Biosciences shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Selecta Biosciences beats Evofem Biosciences on 11 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

Selecta Biosciences Company Profile

Selecta Biosciences, Inc. operates as a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the research and development of nanoparticle immunomodulatory drugs for the treatment and prevention of human diseases. It produces the Synthetic Vaccine Particles (SVP) platform for immune tolerance and immune stimulation. The firm’s proprietary pipeline includes SVP-enabled enzyme, oncology and gene therapies. The company was founded by Omid C. Farokhzad, Robert S. Langer Jr., and Ulrich von Andrian in 2007 and is headquartered in Watertown, MA.

Evofem Biosciences Company Profile

Evofem Biosciences, Inc. is a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, which develops and commercializes innovative products to unmet needs in women’s sexual and reproductive health. Its product includes Phexxi (lactic acid, citric acid and potassium bitartrate) a hormone-free vaginal gel and EVO100 an investigational drug, which is used for urogenital Chlamydia trachomatis and Neisseria gonorrhoeae infection in women. The company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

