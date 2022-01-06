Fingerprint Cards AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:FGRRF) Shares Down 0.9%

Fingerprint Cards AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:FGRRF) was down 0.9% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $2.16 and last traded at $2.16. Approximately 100 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 88% from the average daily volume of 800 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.18.

The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.29 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.95.

Fingerprint Cards AB (publ) Company Profile (OTCMKTS:FGRRF)

Fingerprint Cards AB engages in the development and provision of biometric system solutions. It offers solutions for smartphones and tablets, smart cards, internet of things and innovations, and automotive. The company was founded on April 18, 1997 and is headquartered in Gothenburg, Sweden.

