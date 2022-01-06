Fiore Cannabis Ltd. (OTCMKTS:FIORF) Short Interest Up 273.3% in December

Fiore Cannabis Ltd. (OTCMKTS:FIORF) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,600 shares, an increase of 273.3% from the November 30th total of 1,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 107,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.
Shares of FIORF stock opened at 0.05 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is 0.06 and its 200-day moving average price is 0.07. Fiore Cannabis has a twelve month low of 0.04 and a twelve month high of 0.26.
About Fiore Cannabis
Featured Story: How Do Front-End Loads Impact an Investment?
Receive News & Ratings for Fiore Cannabis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fiore Cannabis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.