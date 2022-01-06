Fiore Cannabis Ltd. (OTCMKTS:FIORF) Short Interest Up 273.3% in December

Fiore Cannabis Ltd. (OTCMKTS:FIORF) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,600 shares, an increase of 273.3% from the November 30th total of 1,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 107,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Shares of FIORF stock opened at 0.05 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is 0.06 and its 200-day moving average price is 0.07. Fiore Cannabis has a twelve month low of 0.04 and a twelve month high of 0.26.

About Fiore Cannabis

Fiore Cannabis Ltd. engages in the cultivation, production, and development of medical and recreational cannabis products. Its brands include Gardens of WeEden, Blunt Box, Superior, FIORE Triple Certified, DIAMANTE, and PURE CLOUD 9. The company was founded on April 24, 2007 and is headquartered in Kelowna, Canada.

