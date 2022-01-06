Firm Capital Property Trust (OTCMKTS:FRMUF) Short Interest Update

Firm Capital Property Trust (OTCMKTS:FRMUF) saw a significant growth in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 400 shares, a growth of 300.0% from the November 30th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.8 days.

Shares of Firm Capital Property Trust stock opened at $6.05 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.15 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.83. Firm Capital Property Trust has a 12 month low of $4.95 and a 12 month high of $6.35.

Separately, raised their target price on Firm Capital Property Trust from C$7.75 to C$8.25 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 15th.

Firm Capital Property Trust owns, manages, and operates investment properties in Canada. It focuses on creating long-term value for unit holders through capital preservation and disciplined investing to achieve stable distributable income. The firm invests in the following real estate asset classes: multi-residential, industrial and flex industrial, net lease convenience and stand alone retail, and core service provider professional or healthcare professional office.

