First BanCorp. (NYSE:FBP) Sets New 12-Month High at $15.06

First BanCorp. (NYSE:FBP) reached a new 52-week high on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $15.06 and last traded at $15.00, with a volume of 5705 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.67.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut First BanCorp. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, December 27th. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on First BanCorp. in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $16.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Hovde Group started coverage on First BanCorp. in a report on Monday, December 20th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $17.00 price target for the company.

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.83 and a 200 day simple moving average of $12.98. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The stock has a market cap of $3.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.23, a PEG ratio of 0.27 and a beta of 1.29.

First BanCorp. (NYSE:FBP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 24th. The bank reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.06. First BanCorp. had a return on equity of 12.89% and a net margin of 27.97%. The firm had revenue of $214.69 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $208.92 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.10 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that First BanCorp. will post 1.37 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 26th were paid a $0.10 dividend. This is a positive change from First BanCorp.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 24th. First BanCorp.’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.33%.

In related news, EVP Nayda Rivera sold 10,034 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.89, for a total transaction of $149,406.26. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Aurelio Aleman sold 65,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.64, for a total value of $951,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in FBP. Man Group plc lifted its stake in shares of First BanCorp. by 14,806.0% in the 3rd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 2,161,228 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $28,420,000 after purchasing an additional 2,146,729 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of First BanCorp. by 15.4% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 14,645,713 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $174,577,000 after purchasing an additional 1,950,287 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in shares of First BanCorp. by 94.6% in the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 4,003,890 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $52,651,000 after purchasing an additional 1,946,335 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of First BanCorp. by 90.3% in the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,777,148 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $49,669,000 after purchasing an additional 1,792,001 shares during the period. Finally, Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of First BanCorp. in the 3rd quarter valued at $18,802,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.84% of the company’s stock.

First BanCorp (Puerto Rico) is a holding company, which engages in the provision of personal, commercial, and corporate banking services through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following segments: Commercial and Corporate Banking, Consumer (Retail) Banking, Mortgage Banking, Treasury and Investments, United States Operations, and Virgin Islands Operations.

