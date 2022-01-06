First Financial Bankshares (NASDAQ:FFIN) Lifted to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

First Financial Bankshares (NASDAQ:FFIN) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $57.00 target price on the bank’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective suggests a potential upside of 7.10% from the company’s current price.

Shares of First Financial Bankshares stock traded up $1.96 during trading on Thursday, hitting $53.22. 318,795 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 307,649. First Financial Bankshares has a 1 year low of $37.50 and a 1 year high of $55.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.06 and a beta of 0.87. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $51.90 and a 200-day simple moving average of $49.16.

First Financial Bankshares (NASDAQ:FFIN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 20th. The bank reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.03. First Financial Bankshares had a return on equity of 13.57% and a net margin of 44.72%. The company had revenue of $137.18 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $128.97 million. Research analysts expect that First Financial Bankshares will post 1.58 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Johnny Trotter acquired 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $50.22 per share, with a total value of $50,220.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO F Scott Dueser sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.74, for a total value of $2,029,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders acquired 2,274 shares of company stock worth $115,113 over the last three months. Insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of FFIN. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its stake in First Financial Bankshares by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 54,682 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,687,000 after acquiring an additional 325 shares during the last quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of First Financial Bankshares by 5.7% in the 3rd quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 6,040 shares of the bank’s stock worth $277,000 after purchasing an additional 328 shares during the period. CNA Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of First Financial Bankshares by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. CNA Financial Corp now owns 27,860 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,369,000 after purchasing an additional 380 shares during the period. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of First Financial Bankshares by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 48,013 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,206,000 after purchasing an additional 395 shares during the period. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its holdings in shares of First Financial Bankshares by 8.0% in the 3rd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 5,534 shares of the bank’s stock worth $254,000 after purchasing an additional 410 shares during the period. 53.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About First Financial Bankshares

First Financial Bankshares, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial and community banking services. It offers mortgage loans, savings and checking accounts, auto and equity loans, online and mobile banking, investment and trust management, and retirement plans. The company was founded in 1956 and is headquartered in Abilene, TX.

