First Interstate BancSystem (NASDAQ:FIBK) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Hold”

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of First Interstate BancSystem (NASDAQ:FIBK) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “First Interstate BancSystem, Inc. is a financial and bank holding company. Through its wholly-owned subsidiary, First Interstate Bank, it delivers a range of banking products and services to individuals, businesses, municipalities and other entities throughout its market areas. The Company’s banking products and services include demand, time, checking, and savings deposits. The Company’s loan portfolio consists of a mix of real estate, consumer, commercial, agricultural, and other loans, including fixed and variable rate loans. Its real estate loans comprise commercial real estate, construction, residential, agricultural, and other real estate loans. It also provides a range of trust, employee benefit, investment management, insurance, agency, and custodial services to individuals, businesses, and nonprofit organizations. First Interstate BancSystem, Inc. is headquartered in Billings, Montana. “

Get First Interstate BancSystem alerts:

Separately, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of First Interstate BancSystem from $47.00 to $45.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday.

Shares of FIBK opened at $43.68 on Wednesday. First Interstate BancSystem has a fifty-two week low of $37.23 and a fifty-two week high of $51.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.37 and a beta of 1.11. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $41.47. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

First Interstate BancSystem (NASDAQ:FIBK) last announced its earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.76. First Interstate BancSystem had a net margin of 28.45% and a return on equity of 9.89%. The business had revenue of $166.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $159.64 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.76 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that First Interstate BancSystem will post 3.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 18th. Investors of record on Monday, November 8th were given a $0.41 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 5th. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.75%. First Interstate BancSystem’s payout ratio is currently 53.95%.

In related news, insider Philip G. Gaglia sold 1,350 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.51, for a total value of $58,738.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Kevin P. Riley acquired 2,880 shares of First Interstate BancSystem stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 13th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $39.39 per share, with a total value of $113,443.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders purchased 3,880 shares of company stock valued at $155,358. 21.99% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in First Interstate BancSystem by 10.9% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,658,559 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $227,815,000 after buying an additional 555,872 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its holdings in First Interstate BancSystem by 0.4% in the third quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,604,425 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $104,854,000 after buying an additional 10,024 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in First Interstate BancSystem by 3.6% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,646,107 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $66,274,000 after buying an additional 57,828 shares in the last quarter. abrdn plc increased its holdings in First Interstate BancSystem by 5.1% in the second quarter. abrdn plc now owns 1,308,594 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $54,739,000 after buying an additional 63,344 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp increased its holdings in First Interstate BancSystem by 4.6% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,269,931 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $53,121,000 after buying an additional 55,838 shares in the last quarter. 51.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About First Interstate BancSystem

First Interstate BancSystem, Inc is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of community banking solutions. The firm offers commercial and consumer banking services to individuals, businesses, municipalities, and other entities. It also provides Internet, mobile, and other banking and financial services.

Read More: What sectors are represented in the FTSE 100 index?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on First Interstate BancSystem (FIBK)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for First Interstate BancSystem Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Interstate BancSystem and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.