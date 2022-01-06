First Trust Emerging Markets Local Currency Bond ETF (NASDAQ:FEMB) Short Interest Update

First Trust Emerging Markets Local Currency Bond ETF (NASDAQ:FEMB) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,800 shares, a drop of 53.7% from the November 30th total of 8,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 64,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. increased its holdings in shares of First Trust Emerging Markets Local Currency Bond ETF by 4.0% during the third quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 15,580 shares of the company’s stock valued at $506,000 after purchasing an additional 604 shares during the period. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. grew its holdings in First Trust Emerging Markets Local Currency Bond ETF by 7.6% during the third quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. now owns 8,633 shares of the company’s stock worth $281,000 after acquiring an additional 610 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC grew its holdings in First Trust Emerging Markets Local Currency Bond ETF by 3.0% during the third quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 21,609 shares of the company’s stock worth $704,000 after acquiring an additional 621 shares during the period. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in First Trust Emerging Markets Local Currency Bond ETF during the third quarter worth about $25,000. Finally, Sigma Planning Corp grew its holdings in First Trust Emerging Markets Local Currency Bond ETF by 4.5% during the third quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 18,686 shares of the company’s stock worth $609,000 after acquiring an additional 810 shares during the period.

Shares of FEMB traded up $0.04 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $30.87. 43,082 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 32,845. First Trust Emerging Markets Local Currency Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $30.56 and a twelve month high of $38.51. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $31.38 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $33.05.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 27th were issued a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 23rd.

