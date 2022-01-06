First Trust Indxx Global Agriculture ETF (NASDAQ:FTAG) Short Interest Update

First Trust Indxx Global Agriculture ETF (NASDAQ:FTAG) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, a decline of 50.0% from the November 30th total of 400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

FTAG traded down $0.14 on Thursday, hitting $30.86. The company had a trading volume of 154 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,413. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $30.27 and its 200 day moving average price is $29.87. First Trust Indxx Global Agriculture ETF has a 1-year low of $27.34 and a 1-year high of $32.59.

Get First Trust Indxx Global Agriculture ETF alerts:

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Investors of record on Monday, December 27th were issued a $0.159 dividend. This is a positive change from First Trust Indxx Global Agriculture ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 23rd.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its holdings in First Trust Indxx Global Agriculture ETF by 26.3% in the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 34,964 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,030,000 after purchasing an additional 7,277 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new stake in First Trust Indxx Global Agriculture ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $575,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in First Trust Indxx Global Agriculture ETF by 126.4% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,318 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 1,294 shares during the last quarter.

First Trust Indxx Global Agriculture ETF Company Profile

First Trust ISE Global Platinum Index Fund (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of the ISE Global Platinum Index (the Index). The Fund will normally invest at least 90% of its net assets in securities that comprise the Index or in depositary receipts representing foreign securities in the Index.

Recommended Story: Limitations of the P/E Growth ratio

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Indxx Global Agriculture ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Indxx Global Agriculture ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.