First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF (NASDAQ:LMBS) Shares Purchased by Moors & Cabot Inc.

Moors & Cabot Inc. boosted its stake in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF (NASDAQ:LMBS) by 83.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 8,005 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,640 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc.’s holdings in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF were worth $542,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. ARQ Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $6,516,000. PFG Advisors boosted its position in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 25.2% in the 3rd quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 5,129 shares of the company’s stock valued at $259,000 after buying an additional 1,032 shares during the period. AlphaMark Advisors LLC boosted its position in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 36,537 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,848,000 after buying an additional 1,737 shares during the period. Corbett Road Capital Management LLC boosted its position in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Corbett Road Capital Management LLC now owns 13,762 shares of the company’s stock valued at $696,000 after buying an additional 251 shares during the period. Finally, Resources Investment Advisors LLC. boosted its position in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 37.3% in the 3rd quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 7,445 shares of the company’s stock valued at $377,000 after buying an additional 2,023 shares during the period.

Get First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF alerts:

Shares of LMBS stock opened at $50.01 on Thursday. First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF has a 52 week low of $49.90 and a 52 week high of $51.61. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $50.16.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 27th were given a $0.078 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 23rd. This represents a $0.94 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.87%.

Further Reading: What are defining characteristics of a correction?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LMBS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF (NASDAQ:LMBS).

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.