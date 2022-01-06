First Trust NASDAQ Clean Edge Green Energy Index Fund (NYSEARCA:QCLN) Stock Price Down 5.5%

First Trust NASDAQ Clean Edge Green Energy Index Fund (NYSEARCA:QCLN) dropped 5.5% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $65.10 and last traded at $65.21. Approximately 646,940 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 50% from the average daily volume of 431,759 shares. The stock had previously closed at $69.04.

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $73.96 and its 200 day simple moving average is $68.71.

Featured Story: Why do companies engage in swaps?

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust NASDAQ Clean Edge Green Energy Index Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust NASDAQ Clean Edge Green Energy Index Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.