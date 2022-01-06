First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:RDVY) Shares Purchased by Truist Financial Corp

Truist Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:RDVY) by 14.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 594,043 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 76,968 shares during the quarter. Truist Financial Corp owned approximately 0.44% of First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF worth $28,199,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of RDVY. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF by 45.1% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,323,448 shares of the company’s stock worth $447,898,000 after purchasing an additional 2,897,473 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF by 39.2% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 6,595,284 shares of the company’s stock worth $316,837,000 after purchasing an additional 1,857,413 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF by 23.9% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 5,260,340 shares of the company’s stock worth $252,707,000 after purchasing an additional 1,013,077 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its position in First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF by 28.7% during the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 4,370,683 shares of the company’s stock worth $207,477,000 after purchasing an additional 973,598 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF by 42.0% in the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,726,096 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,502,000 after acquiring an additional 805,943 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ:RDVY opened at $52.09 on Thursday. First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF has a 52-week low of $38.92 and a 52-week high of $53.21. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $51.00 and its 200-day simple moving average is $49.42.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 27th were given a $0.171 dividend. This is an increase from First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.31%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 23rd.

