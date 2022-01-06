First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:RDVY) Short Interest Update

First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:RDVY) was the target of a large decrease in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 208,300 shares, a decrease of 58.9% from the November 30th total of 507,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,003,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

RDVY traded down $0.02 on Thursday, reaching $52.07. The company had a trading volume of 2,014,748 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,976,389. First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF has a fifty-two week low of $38.92 and a fifty-two week high of $53.21. The company’s fifty day moving average is $51.04 and its 200 day moving average is $49.43.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Investors of record on Monday, December 27th were paid a $0.171 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 23rd. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.31%. This is a positive change from First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF by 17.1% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,916,727 shares of the company’s stock worth $518,217,000 after purchasing an additional 1,593,279 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in shares of First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF by 26.3% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 8,330,984 shares of the company’s stock worth $395,472,000 after purchasing an additional 1,735,700 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in shares of First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF by 23.9% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 5,260,340 shares of the company’s stock worth $252,707,000 after purchasing an additional 1,013,077 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF by 28.7% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 4,370,683 shares of the company’s stock worth $207,477,000 after purchasing an additional 973,598 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in shares of First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF by 6.2% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,795,787 shares of the company’s stock worth $182,350,000 after purchasing an additional 220,926 shares in the last quarter.

